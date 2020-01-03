Dr. Phillip Saccogna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saccogna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Saccogna, MD
Dr. Phillip Saccogna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University - MD and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital200 Fleetwood Dr, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 442-7799
Easley Head and Neck Surgery115 Whitmire Rd, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 442-7799
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
Couldn't smell for 3 years after a long term congestion issue. Dr. did a sinus procedure and my seance of smell returned. One doesn't realist how much the loss of smell affects ones quality of life.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154304632
- Oto-HNS - Case Western Reserve University, hospitals of Cleveland
- Northeastern Ohio Medical University - MD
- Kent State University - BS Integrated Life Science
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
