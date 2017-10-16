Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD
Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandoval's Office Locations
-
1
Tricore Reference Laboratories4808 McMahon Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 272-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval?
Dr. Sandoval was my PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN when I lived in New Mexico in 2016-2017. He is wonderful. I loved and respected him. Only wish I could have taken him with me when I moved. Very trust worthy. He believed in helping and taking good care of his patients. Awesome Docter and one of the most understanding Drs I've ever had. Really miss him. Thank you Dr. Sandoval. Sincerely Cathy. God bless you and your wonderful staff.
About Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427123033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.