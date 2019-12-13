Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD
Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U de Monterrey and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrish's Office Locations
- 1 1051 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr. Shedrish to anyone. It does take some time to get the first appointment, but once you see him, it is understandable. His knowledge and expertise in his field is amazing. He is takes the time to explain everything that is going on with you as a patient and the test he will be ordering. He then takes the same time in explaining the results, your future with him as his patient and him as your Doctor, and the expectations from both. Extremely confident and satisfied with Dr. Shedrish.
About Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992864128
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Case West Res U-St Lukes Ho
- U Puerto Rico
- U de Monterrey
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedrish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedrish speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrish.
