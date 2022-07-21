Overview

Dr. Phillip Siemer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suttons Bay, MI. They completed their residency with Altoona Hospital|Greater Baltimore Med Center|Morristown Mem Hospital



Dr. Siemer works at MDVIP - Suttons Bay, Michigan in Suttons Bay, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.