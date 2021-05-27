Overview of Dr. Phillip Smith, DO

Dr. Phillip Smith, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Desert Orthopedic Center in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.