Dr. Phillip Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Smith, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Desert Orthopedics151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684
Harry and Diane Rinker Building39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684
Desert Orthopedic Center A Medical Group Inc39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 310, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Phillip J. Smith who provided me with injections for my lower back pain. His work does wonders. Dr. Smith is a pleasure to have as your pain specialist, he has a great personality always with a smile and most of all his work does not go without notice. He takes the patient's concern and care as number one priority and listens to the patient. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Phillip Smith, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lags Spine and Sports Care
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Botsford General Hospital
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
