See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Phillip Smith, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Phillip Smith, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.6 (70)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Smith, DO

Dr. Phillip Smith, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Desert Orthopedic Center in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
4.5 (70)
View Profile
Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO
Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO
4.9 (182)
View Profile

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Orthopedics
    151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
  2. 2
    Harry and Diane Rinker Building
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
  3. 3
    Desert Orthopedic Center A Medical Group Inc
    39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 310, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Back Pain
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    May 27, 2021
    I had a great experience with Dr. Phillip J. Smith who provided me with injections for my lower back pain. His work does wonders. Dr. Smith is a pleasure to have as your pain specialist, he has a great personality always with a smile and most of all his work does not go without notice. He takes the patient's concern and care as number one priority and listens to the patient. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    Nahal Saniei — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Smith, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Smith, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Smith, DO.

    About Dr. Phillip Smith, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386879625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lags Spine and Sports Care
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Smith, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.