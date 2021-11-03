See All Plastic Surgeons in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Wichita Falls, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD

Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Stephan works at Texoma Plastic Surgery in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Pigmentation Defect and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texoma Plastic Surgery P.A.
    2200 KELL BLVD, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 264-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2021
    For the first time in over 30 years I can look in the mirror in total awe! From the very first visit to post op to follow op, the staff and Dr. Stephan have been nothing short of amazing!
    — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053387399
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephan works at Texoma Plastic Surgery in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stephan’s profile.

    Dr. Stephan has seen patients for Repair of Pigmentation Defect and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

