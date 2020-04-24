Dr. Stites has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Stites, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Stites, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Locations
The Dermatology Center Pllc7900 Dallas St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 242-6647
The Dermatology Center1500 Dodson Ave Ste 270, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7340Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stites and his staff are excellent! They treated me with respect and took the time to address all my needs. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my skin care.
About Dr. Phillip Stites, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821085887
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stites accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stites has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stites on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stites. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stites.
