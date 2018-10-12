Dr. Phillip Storm Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Storm Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Storm Jr, MD
Dr. Phillip Storm Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Storm Jr works at
Dr. Storm Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 34 And Civic Ctr Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2780
-
3
Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storm Jr?
Will always remain grateful to this man for saving my sons life again and again. I hate the surgery waiting room but know he is in the best hands with dr Storm.
About Dr. Phillip Storm Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992886949
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storm Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storm Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storm Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storm Jr works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storm Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storm Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.