Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.8 (44)
Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD

Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at Phillip G. Sutton, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutton's Office Locations

    Phillip G. Sutton, M.D.
    17203 Red Oak Dr Ste 103, Houston, TX 77090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Surgical Procedure
Breast Cancer
Breast Surgical Procedure

    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2021
    A wonderful surgeon, who walks you thru the whole process. Great bedside manner and truly compassionate!
    Valarie — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD

    Breast Surgical Oncology
    49 years of experience
    English
    1083617914
    Education & Certifications

    American College Of Surgeons
    University Tex Health Science Center
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Texas Wesleyan College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutton works at Phillip G. Sutton, M.D. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sutton’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

