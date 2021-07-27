Overview of Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD

Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Phillip G. Sutton, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.