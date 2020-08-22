Dr. Phillip Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Swanson, MD
Dr. Phillip Swanson, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Swanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
This was an initial visit to assess tremors. The visit was very thorough and follow up & testing scheduled promptly. Dr. Swanson was easy to talk to & very friendly.
About Dr. Phillip Swanson, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English, German
- 1467542324
Education & Certifications
- U London
- Boston City Hosp-Harvard
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swanson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.