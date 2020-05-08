Overview of Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD

Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Tallent works at Sleep Centers/Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.