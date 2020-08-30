Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD
Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Kentucky Neuroscience Institute740 Rose St Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5661
Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5661
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He was extremely professional, also extremely straight forward with my diagnosis, which I greatly appreciated, even though the diagnosis was not a good one.
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Thomas Moore College
