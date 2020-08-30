See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD

Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Tibbs works at UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tibbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Neuroscience Institute
    740 Rose St Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5661
  2. 2
    Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C
    740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Spondylolisthesis
Neuroplasty
Herniated Disc
Spondylolisthesis
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (PLIF) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tibbs?

    Aug 30, 2020
    He was extremely professional, also extremely straight forward with my diagnosis, which I greatly appreciated, even though the diagnosis was not a good one.
    — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tibbs to family and friends

    Dr. Tibbs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tibbs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427016146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Thomas Moore College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tibbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tibbs works at UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Tibbs’s profile.

    Dr. Tibbs has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spondylolisthesis and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Tibbs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.