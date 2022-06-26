Overview of Dr. Phillip Tse, MD

Dr. Phillip Tse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Tse works at Daniel Y Tse, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.