Overview of Dr. Phillip Wells, MD

Dr. Phillip Wells, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Wells works at Head And Neck Associates in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.