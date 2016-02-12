See All Cardiologists in Goodlettsville, TN
Cardiology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Wines works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Goodlettsville in Goodlettsville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Goodlettsville
    900 Conference Dr Ste 8, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 801-8800
  2. 2
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Hendersonville
    114 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 851-5551
  3. 3
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
    301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 784-5481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2016
    Very thorough. Took plenty of time to go through my information and made me feel that my situation was as important to him as it is me. Everyone in the office was very friendly and the wait time was minimal.
    JennW in Nashville, TN — Feb 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Wines, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Wines, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942226519
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Houston
    • U Alabama Hosps
    • U Alabama Hosps
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
    • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
    • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wines has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.