Overview

Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Wines works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Goodlettsville in Goodlettsville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.