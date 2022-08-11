Dr. Phillip Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Wolfe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Locations
1
Eric Rowen MD5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 320, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 460-8167
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Wolfe by my PC. Setting up the appointment was efficient and easy. Dr. Wolfe's staff are very professional, patient, and pleasant. Unlike many physicians, Dr. Wolfe spends a great deal of time with each patient. He was very attentive when I explained the reason for my visit. Performed exams and prescribed what was needed. Highly recommend
About Dr. Phillip Wolfe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710075411
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
