Overview

Dr. Phillip Wolfe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Wolfe works at Valleycare Gastrontrlgy Med Grp in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.