Dr. Phillip Wong, DO

Family Medicine
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phillip Wong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Wong works at Dr. Phillip Wong DO in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Phillip Wong DO
    3620 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste 128, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 296-8968

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Phillip Wong, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952462079
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Phillip Wong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wong works at Dr. Phillip Wong DO in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

