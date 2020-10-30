Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodriffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD
Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Woodriffe works at
Dr. Woodriffe's Office Locations
-
1
Phillipa G Woodriffe, MD1029 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodriffe?
Both my wife and I had our gall bladders taken out within a month and a half of each other. Mine was an emergency. Dr. Woodriffe is an amazing professional and and even better human being!!! I trust her with my entire families life!!!
About Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174597694
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodriffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodriffe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodriffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodriffe works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodriffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodriffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodriffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodriffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.