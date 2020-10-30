Overview of Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD

Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Woodriffe works at Phillipa G Woodriffe MD in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.