Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Tinton Falls, NJ
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD

Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Woodriffe works at Phillipa G Woodriffe MD in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Woodriffe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillipa G Woodriffe, MD
    1029 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 (732) 542-4228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Pyloric Stenosis

Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Oct 30, 2020
Both my wife and I had our gall bladders taken out within a month and a half of each other. Mine was an emergency. Dr. Woodriffe is an amazing professional and and even better human being!!! I trust her with my entire families life!!!
William K.
    William K. — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174597694
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodriffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodriffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodriffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodriffe works at Phillipa G Woodriffe MD in Tinton Falls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Woodriffe’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodriffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodriffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodriffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodriffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.