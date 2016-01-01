Dr. Phillips Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillips Harrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillips Harrington, MD
Dr. Phillips Harrington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Baycare Outpatient Imaging3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-6580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uab Trauma Burns Surgical Critical Care1922 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Phillips Harrington, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407090723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
