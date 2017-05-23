Overview of Dr. Phillis Mims, MD

Dr. Phillis Mims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Mims works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Detroit Northwest in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.