Dr. Phillis Parker, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (4)
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phillis Parker, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.

Dr. Parker works at Mosaic Life Care Hsptlsts Grp in Saint Joseph, MO with other offices in Platte City, MO and Leavenworth, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Life Care Hsptlsts Grp
    5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 271-6406
  2. 2
    Direct Medical Care
    1306 Platte Falls Rd Ste C, Platte City, MO 64079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 431-2150
  3. 3
    Leavenworth Vamc
    4101 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 431-2150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Phillis Parker, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407018161
Education & Certifications

  • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
  • IU Health Methodist
  • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
  • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

