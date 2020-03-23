Overview

Dr. Philo Rogers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at San Tan Cardiovascular center, Mesa Az in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.