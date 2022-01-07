Overview of Dr. Phoebe Chen, MD

Dr. Phoebe Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Hinds Medical Group in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.