Dr. Phoebe Ho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Babycatchers & Beyond in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.