Overview of Dr. Phoebe Lin, MD

Dr. Phoebe Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Lin works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.