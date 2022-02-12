Overview

Dr. Phoebe Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Advanced Dermatology/Mohs Laser in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.