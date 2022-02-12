Dr. Phoebe Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phoebe Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Mohs & Laser Surgery Center240 E Grove St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-6446Wednesday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phoebe Lu is always professional and warm. I had an appointment this past week. The appointment was "on time". Dr. Lu reviewed some things from the prior year and rechecked areas from that time. She communicates any and all procedures, tells you what to expect and follows through. These are challenging times and Dr. Lu takes universal precautions.
About Dr. Phoebe Lu, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1841495546
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Ctr
- New York Univ Med Ctr
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
