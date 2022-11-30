Dr. Phoebe Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Phoebe Sun, MD
Dr. Phoebe Sun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
Womens Health Associates980 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-3898
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible doctor plus caring and compassionate. May have to wait a bit, but well worth the wait.
About Dr. Phoebe Sun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.