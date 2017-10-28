Dr. Phong Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phong Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. Phong Bui, MD
Dr. Phong Bui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
-
1
Community Care Health Centers8041 Newman Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 500-0224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
I have been coming to Dr Bui for several years for my cosmetic procedures. I’m very happy with the result. He really care and listen to my concern. Took his time to explain botox, filler, and liposuction procedures to me. His recommendation is right on. Sometime he would advise me to back off of certain amount of product and procedure instead of pushing for more like other places I have been to. Really honest person who doesn’t just care about the bottom number. Totally recommended Dr Bui.
About Dr. Phong Bui, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891975702
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.