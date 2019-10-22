Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phong Lai, DO
Overview of Dr. Phong Lai, DO
Dr. Phong Lai, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Park Sierra Mob 813566650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very nice OB, truly caring. I advise to book his morning time.
About Dr. Phong Lai, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245417526
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
