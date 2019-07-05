Dr. Phong Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phong Le, DO
Overview of Dr. Phong Le, DO
Dr. Phong Le, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Townsen Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics3301 Spring Stuebner Rd Ste 110, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (346) 800-6001
Interventional Spine of Texas Pllc6225 FM 2920 Rd Ste 203, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 843-7444
Ramakrishna V Chava MD PA310 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste C, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 800-6001
Minivasive Pain Specialists13831 Northwest Fwy Ste 177, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (346) 800-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Townsen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Being a new patient, I am really impressed! I had no problems with scheduling. I got an appointment very quickly.
About Dr. Phong Le, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.