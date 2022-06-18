Overview of Dr. Phu Truong, MD

Dr. Phu Truong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Patterson Health Center, Sumner Community Hospital, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Truong works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.