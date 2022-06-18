Dr. Phu Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phu Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phu Truong, MD
Dr. Phu Truong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Patterson Health Center, Sumner Community Hospital, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Patterson Health Center
- Sumner Community Hospital
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
Dr. Phu Truong is an excellent doctor and is thorough in his knowledge of the treatments given to his patients. He's very intelligent, does his research, doesn't give up. He is a no nonsense doctor. I'm still alive because of his dedication to his patients.
About Dr. Phu Truong, MD
- Hematology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1558323758
Education & Certifications
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.