Overview of Dr. Phu Truong, DO

Dr. Phu Truong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Truong works at Northeast Tarrant Internal Medicine Associates in Euless, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.