Dr. Phua Xiong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Xiong works at St Paul Family Medical Center in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.