Dr. Phuc Dang, MD
Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices2531 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (833) 574-2273
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- QualCare
Great Doctor, performed surgery on my hand in 2018 and It was a success!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1396057477
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University of California Irvine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
