Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Dang works at Physicians Medical Group of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phuc Cao Dang MD
    1692 Tully Rd Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Tremor
Overweight
Proteinuria
Tremor
Overweight

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1457316150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dang works at Physicians Medical Group of San Jose in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dang’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

