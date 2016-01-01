Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuc Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Phuc Dang, MD
Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Phuc Cao Dang MD1692 Tully Rd Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 642-6558
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phuc Dang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1457316150
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
