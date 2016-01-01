Overview of Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Dang works at Physicians Medical Group of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.