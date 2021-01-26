Overview of Dr. Phuc Le, MD

Dr. Phuc Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at University Eye Care Physicians in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.