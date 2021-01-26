Dr. Phuc Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuc Le, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
University Eye Care Physicians15141 Whittier Blvd Ste 480, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 204-6822
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I’ve been seeing him for years.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
