Overview

Dr. Phuc Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.