Overview

Dr. Phuc Le, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Le works at Steward Medical Group in Port Arthur, TX with other offices in Beaumont, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.