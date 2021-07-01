Overview of Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM

Dr. Phuong Mueller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Mueller works at Family Foot Clinic of Nw Ar,pa in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.