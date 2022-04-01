Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Valentina Dalili-shoaie M.d. Inc.1 Hoag Dr Bldg 41, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguy?n has been performing endoscopic ultrasonic evaluations of my pancreas for eight years because I have a genetic predisposition for pancreatic cancer. She is professional and thorough in her examinations as well as empathic in her discussions with me and her recommendations.
About Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.