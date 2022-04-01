Overview

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Valentina Dalili-shoaie M.d. Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.