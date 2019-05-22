Overview of Dr. Phuong Nguyen-Luu, MD

Dr. Phuong Nguyen-Luu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX.



Dr. Nguyen-Luu works at Jose F. De Leon, M.D., P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.