Dr. Phuong-Thuy Le, MD
Overview of Dr. Phuong-Thuy Le, MD
Dr. Phuong-Thuy Le, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Le's Office Locations
- 1 200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 250, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 259-6022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le has been my psychiatrist overseeing my ADHD treatment for several months now. She is INCREDIBLE! Her office ours are a bit irregular, but she is taking fewer and fewer clients as she is nearing the end of her career. She stays up to date on all the new science and has been incredibly present and encouraging to me in my time in her care. Do not listen to the grouchy people on here. She is a wonderful, excellent doctor and a very caring person. She doesn't just treat your symptoms, she helps you form a plan to work with your treatment. In my case, treating ADHD, she has given me advice and vision to structure my life in a way that allows me to overcome my disability in conjunction with the treatment. Dr. Le is an absolute treasure and I trust her wholeheartedly with my care.
About Dr. Phuong-Thuy Le, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659457315
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
