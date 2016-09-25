Overview

Dr. Phuong Tien, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Tien works at Newhope Joint & Spine in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

