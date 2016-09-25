See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Westminster, CA
Dr. Phuong Tien, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phuong Tien, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Tien works at Newhope Joint & Spine in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Mary Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Newhope Joint & Spine
    14120 Beach Blvd Ste 180, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 831-2440
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CalOptima
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2016
    She is very open to talk with you as a person ( not a number in a chart ) if you ask any questions she looks you in the eyes and answers your question. She shows true feelings over your health and the right care. No matter what it is. I had back surgery and went to another pain management office . Because of the high stress of that other doctors office I had to leave. My medical insurance recommended me to Doctor phuong Q Tien in Westminister. Frim day 1 I felt no stress & the staff AAA+++
    T Green in Anaheim, CA — Sep 25, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Phuong Tien, MD
    About Dr. Phuong Tien, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1740445154
    Education & Certifications

    • Lags Spine and Sportscare
    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Of San Bernardino
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phuong Tien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tien works at Newhope Joint & Spine in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tien’s profile.

    Dr. Tien has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tien speaks Cantonese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

