Dr. Yorgure accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phylicia Yorgure, MD
Overview of Dr. Phylicia Yorgure, MD
Dr. Phylicia Yorgure, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Dr. Yorgure works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yorgure's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery & Bariatrics at Killeen2207 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 519-8901
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yorgure?
About Dr. Phylicia Yorgure, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1649537853
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yorgure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yorgure works at
Dr. Yorgure has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yorgure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yorgure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yorgure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.