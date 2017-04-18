Dr. Phyllis Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Endoscopy Center2206 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Phyllis Chang was so easy to talk to about my problems and was very attentive to my needs and concerns. She answered all my questions and did not rush any of our appointments . Dr. Chang is always pleasant and friendly. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Phyllis Chang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316058266
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Cornell University NY Hosp
- Texas Texas A&M
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.