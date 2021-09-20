Dr. Phyllis Eze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Eze, MD
Dr. Phyllis Eze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
She performed cataract surgery on my eyes and did an excellent and professional job. I have had friends who went to other doctors who had to have it redone. I'm quite pleased with her services.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Eze has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eze speaks Igbo.
