Overview of Dr. Phyllis Eze, MD

Dr. Phyllis Eze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eze works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.