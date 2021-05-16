Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.
Holistic Child Psychiatry, LLC and Holistic Adult Psychiatry10801 Hickory Ridge Rd Ste 215, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (202) 567-7783Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday7:30pm - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr Heffner, a true functional doctor, takes anincredible amount of interest in workingdiligently to find solutions to complex cases. I saw wonderful reviews about her care/treatment and most importantly how she works through various testing options to find the root of the problem, before starting treatment, even if very complex. She is constantly continuing her education, especially about complex health concerns that cause of a variety of confusing symptoms which many other practitioners have often missed. She is super at reminding us that the source of illness is not always easy to determine, and the number of geneticvariants, environmental contributors/exposures and metabolic abnormalities can make the diagnosis more difficult. She does not give up on working with the parents to help the child improve as much as possible. and works very hard to customize treatment for the patient based on their unique biochemical presentation. Dr Heffner helped us save our daughter's life.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083614424
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
