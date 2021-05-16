See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Heffner works at Holistic Child Psychiatry, LLC in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holistic Child Psychiatry, LLC and Holistic Adult Psychiatry
    10801 Hickory Ridge Rd Ste 215, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 567-7783
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Heffner?

May 16, 2021
Dr Heffner, a true functional doctor, takes anincredible amount of interest in workingdiligently to find solutions to complex cases. I saw wonderful reviews about her care/treatment and most importantly how she works through various testing options to find the root of the problem, before starting treatment, even if very complex. She is constantly continuing her education, especially about complex health concerns that cause of a variety of confusing symptoms which many other practitioners have often missed. She is super at reminding us that the source of illness is not always easy to determine, and the number of geneticvariants, environmental contributors/exposures and metabolic abnormalities can make the diagnosis more difficult. She does not give up on working with the parents to help the child improve as much as possible. and works very hard to customize treatment for the patient based on their unique biochemical presentation. Dr Heffner helped us save our daughter's life.
Lee S — May 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heffner to family and friends

Dr. Heffner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Heffner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD.

About Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083614424
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • University of North Carolina Hospitals
Internship
Medical Education
  • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heffner works at Holistic Child Psychiatry, LLC in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Heffner’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Phyllis Heffner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.