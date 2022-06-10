Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phyllis Hyde, MD
Overview of Dr. Phyllis Hyde, MD
Dr. Phyllis Hyde, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hyde works at
Dr. Hyde's Office Locations
-
1
Phyllis Hyde MD46 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 855-1124
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyde?
Dr. Hyde treated my father Radames Ortiz for multiple myeloma over 30 years ago and even then she was gifted in her field. I was diagnosed with colloid carcinoma in my right breast after a routine mammography and went to Dr. Hyde to get to the bottom of it. She treated me with the same attention and tenderness she gave my dad. Because of her it was determined that I was misdiagnosed. Dr. Hyde, my family is dealing with polycytemia and would like your expert opinion on this matter. You have treated 2 generations of Ortiz's and we need your help.
About Dr. Phyllis Hyde, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669579652
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde works at
Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyde speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.