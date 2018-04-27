Dr. Phyllis Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Murphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 718B Lakeview Rd Ste B, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-1229
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murphy & her entire staff are courteous, professional, show genuine care & concern. I haven't felt like I was in such good hands for a long long time. Sense of urgency & exoerienced to help you with all of your dermatology needs. I had a basil cell carcinoma suegically removed from my back and what a superb job with such minimal marking & stitches removed with the same expertise. I highly recommend Dr Murphy & her exceptional staff - nurses & desk support staff too
About Dr. Phyllis Murphy, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508954066
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
