Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.7 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr

Dr. Smith works at Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic
    200 W Carver St Ste 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2022
    After not-so-great prior experiences with some dermatologists, I had the good fortune of seeing Dr. Smith. She has successfully treated a myriad of cancerous, pre-cancerous and non-cancerous skin conditions over the past eight years. Sometimes the wait may be a bit long, but the wait is well worth it. All highly successful doctors like Dr. Smith are in high demnd.
    Steven B. — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English, French
    • 1730307026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

