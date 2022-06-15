Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr
Locations
Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic200 W Carver St Ste 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3376Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
After not-so-great prior experiences with some dermatologists, I had the good fortune of seeing Dr. Smith. She has successfully treated a myriad of cancerous, pre-cancerous and non-cancerous skin conditions over the past eight years. Sometimes the wait may be a bit long, but the wait is well worth it. All highly successful doctors like Dr. Smith are in high demnd.
About Dr. Phyllis Smith, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English, French
- 1730307026
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.